Whenever I travel, I miss the reliable home Wi-Fi network to stay connected. I, too, have ignorantly connected my devices to public Wi-Fi networks, Airbnbs, cafés, hotels, and other public places without considering the security risks. I decided to turn my Raspberry Pi into a travel router and carry it everywhere possible. RaspAP is a popular free software that turns the Raspberry Pi into a wireless router. I had a Raspberry Pi lying around and wanted to put it to good use.

Transforming a Raspberry Pi into a router takes time, but is rewarding. If you want to follow my steps, here's what you'll need:

Raspberry Pi 3 or higher (I used Pi 4B)

32GB MicroSD card

USB Wi-Fi adapter compatible with Raspberry Pi

Using an Ethernet cable can speed up the process and connect your laptop directly to the Raspberry Pi.

I recommend one from the list of 60 USB Wi-Fi adapters that are plug-and-play by nature. Otherwise, you'll need to find the wireless chipset inside the USB Wi-Fi adapter and install its drivers manually. That's what I did with my TP-Link Archer T2U USB Wi-Fi adapter. Here's how it went when I turned a Raspberry Pi into a travel router.

Installing RaspAP on Raspberry Pi and setting it up

Putting the essentials in place