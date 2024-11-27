Tablets are excellent devices for media consumption. Whether you want to enjoy a movie when flying or laze around in your bed watching your favorite show, you should get your hands on any of the best tablets out there. Apart from the entertainment aspect, though, tablets can serve multiple other purposes. Digital artists can use them for drawing, and students can use them as notebooks. Another cool use case for your tablet is using it as an ultimate productivity tool along with your PC.

Here are a bunch of apps that can help you get the most out of your tablet when you're working. These apps will allow you to put your iPad or Android tablet to good use even when you're at your desk, instead of saving it exclusively for when you're traveling.

6 Manage your tasks with Trello

Keep your work organized

Let's be honest - it's easy to forget tasks or assignments when there are multiple tasks to be done on a regular basis. This is where an app like Trello comes into the picture. Trello lets you input all your tasks in a card-based format with all relevant information and due dates. For example, you can create a task card with the title "Write an article about the best uses of a tablet" and then mention all the points you want to cover in the article. Then, set a deadline so you know when you need to get to the task.

I'm a freelancer, so I have various assignments from multiple clients on a daily basis. While all my clients use their own project management apps like Asana and Airtable, I use Trello on a personal level to keep track of all my assigned work in one place. This has improved my productivity, since I don't have to keep switching between multiple tabs to see what I need to work on.

Moreover, the iPad app ensures I can rest the tablet on my desk and get a good view of all my tasks while not using up real estate on my monitor window. If you dabble with multiple tasks every day, you absolutely must check out Trello. Moreover, it's completely free!

Trello Trello is a task management app that helps you organize your work in one place. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

5 Sync your notes with Microsoft OneNote

Pen down your thoughts

Everybody and their uncle is making note-taking apps nowadays. While there are a plethora of options ranging from Evernote to the productivity-focused Obsidian, Microsoft's first-party app OneNote is still a great option for those who primarily use a Windows PC. OneNote has several advanced features that make it a good option. Plus, it's cross-platform so you can install it on your Android tablet or iPad to use on the go.

An advantage of using OneNote on your tablet is that since your notes sync across all devices, you can essentially access your PC's notes straight on your tablet. This way, you don't have to run an instance of the app on your computer. Fire up the app on your tablet, go through your notes, and perform the task on your PC. This saves resources on your PC, while also letting you use additional tools like a stylus to take handwritten notes.

Microsoft OneNote OneNote is a powerful, cross-platform digital notebook that can be used for school and plenty of other tasks. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

4 Sign documents like a breeze with Docusign

Make use of that stylus

One aspect where tablets have an edge over PCs or most laptops is the fact that you can use additional accessories like styluses with the display. Samsung bundles an S Pen with its flagship tablets, or, you can purchase an Apple Pencil to use with an iPad. Apart from drawing and scribbling notes, these styluses can come in handy for signing documents on the fly.

Along with the hardware, you also need good software to facilitate the signing process. That's where Docusign comes in handy. If your work involves signing contracts, agreements, or any other type of document, you need to install Docusign right away. Not only does it allow you to sign any document of your choice, but it also enables sharing the document with collaborators if multiple signatures are required.

You can sign documents for free in the basic version, while the ability to share the document requires a premium subscription. A simple workaround is to sign a document on your tablet and transfer it to your PC. This way, you can share the document via email.

Docusign Docusign lets you sign any document with ease using the stylus of your tablet. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

3 Manage your emails with AI using Canary Mail

Generate auto-replies to save time

Generative AI is making its way to pretty much anything on the internet. So, why keep emails away from it? Canary Mail brings AI capabilities to your emails by learning the type of emails you receive and the way you respond to them. Using this, the app sorts your email into high and low priority.

If an email is important, you can draft a rough reply and ask Canary Mail's AI to polish it for you. You can even summarize your replies or make them sound more professional. For those less-important emails, the AI can draft automatic responses so you don't have to spend time writing long paragraphs of text. This can improve your productivity by allowing you to focus on work that truly matters.

Some additional features include a unified inbox, read receipts for emails, and scheduling. Give Canary Mail a shot and let AI take over your inbox!

Canary Mail Canary Mail introduces AI to your inbox to help you categorize emails and draft automatic responses. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

2 Build habits with Brite

Plan, schedule, and organize

Brite is an all-in-one tool that helps with task management, organizing your workflow, and building habits. You can use it to set and track your goals, make notes, collaborate with other members of your team, schedule events, and more. Think of it as a super app that helps you overcome procrastination by building habits. You can set Pomodoro timers for productivity and track your progress in real-time.

Brite also lets you sync your calendar with the app so you can view your meetings and commitments in one place. The idea is to streamline your entire workflow in one place to improve your productivity and motivate you to optimize your time. It's like Trello on steroids! You won't be overwhelmed by using multiple apps, plus the large screen on your tablet ensures you get a complete view of everything without opening multiple windows on your PC.

Brite Brite is an all-in-one app that handles task management, scheduling, and habit-building. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

1 Get a secondary monitor with Spacedesk

Double screen, double productivity

This is more of a bonus tip to repurpose your tablet as a secondary monitor for your computer. Simply install the Spacedesk app on your tablet along with the relevant drivers on your Windows PC. Then, all you have to do is plug your tablet into your computer and choose whether you want to mirror the display or extend it.

The service is completely free to use and is available on iPadOS, Android, Amazon, and Windows operating systems. So, you're covered no matter which platform your tablet is running on.

Spacedesk Spacedesk allows you to use your tablet as a secondary monitor for your PC.

Make the most out of your tablet

Most people use their tablets for limited purposes on-the-go. However, modern tablets come equipped with powerful CPUs and gorgeous displays that can be used for many more use cases. One of them is using your tablet in tandem with your PC to improve your productivity. The apps mentioned above will facilitate exactly that, while saving some precious real estate on your monitor and your PC's resources.