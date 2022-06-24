Turn Your Website into an App with AppMySite

Creating an app for your website might seem like a long expensive process, but the fact is that it couldn’t be easier when you use AppMySite. This service specializes in taking your website and turning it into a mobile app that can be hosted on any app marketplace. AppMySite takes all of the pain out of building an app and makes it so simple that you can do it yourself. It only takes a few minutes for someone with no coding skills to build an app.

How to Turn your Website into an App

Start by signing up for an account on the AppMySite mobile app builder. Once your account is created, you’ll be able to enter the URL of the website you want to convert. Personalization options are available so you can make your app look and feel just the way to want it to. Then you’ll go through the steps of choosing which content you would like to display in your app.

When it comes to maintaining your app, you can push new updates from within your account. Currently, automatic app deployment is available for iOS app updates. AppMySite is working on introducing this feature for Android app updates as well. This will automatically update your app listing, so users can always have the latest version. AppMySite releases regular code version updates to ensure the app doesn’t have any bugs or errors. New updates also include the introduction of new features and improvements to existing functionalities. You can leave the technical stuff to them.

Optimized for WordPress

If you have a WordPress website that you’ve been thinking about turning into an app, this is the perfect opportunity. AppMySite works best with WordPress sites and can generate an interactive app for all of the content that you’ve hosted. Take full advantage of the compatibility of the WordPress platform and get an amazing app created for your users.

As of June 1st, AppMySite now works with any website. No matter which platform your website is built on, you can create a mobile app for it in a few minutes. It is the easiest way to give your website a native mobile interface.

AppMySite helps create over 1,200 apps per year, saving customers an average of $50,000 per app. Stop putting off the process of turning your website into an app, as it’s no longer an expensive and complex thing to do. Get started today with AppMySite and you’ll see just how easy it is to turn your website into a mobile app.

Get started at AppMySite.com

We thank AppMySite for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.