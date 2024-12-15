When you’re searching for the best operating system for your home lab, you’ll encounter a myriad of cool distros, ranging from the uber-popular Proxmox to the hardcore, production-centric Harvester. However, you've likely noticed that the majority of these operating systems are Linux distros, while Windows is largely non-existent in the home lab space.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t use a Windows machine for home projects. In fact, these four tweaks can turn your Windows 11 PC into a solid self-hosting and experimentation workstation.

4 Configure Storage Spaces and Network shares

And voilà, you've got a decent makeshift NAS

Close

Believe it or not, Windows 11 ships with all the utilities you’d need in a barebones file-sharing-cum-backup server, meaning you don’t have to dabble with TrueNAS Scale, Unraid, or OpenMediaVault. For a simple NAS setup, you can just modify the network and file-sharing settings to allow other devices on your home network to access the system's contents.

And that’s before you throw Storage Spaces into the mix. While they're not entirely the same as a dedicated RAID configuration, Storage Spaces function similarly by allowing you to harness multiple drives to create mirror and parity pools for a more robust setup. Factor in the third-party snapshot and backup tools you could install on your Windows 11 PC, and it’s clear how Microsoft’s flagship OS can operate as a NAS operating system in a pinch.

3 Run Type-2 hypervisors

VirtualBox or VMware Workstation Pro: Pick your poison!