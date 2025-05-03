Home Assistant is one of the best free and open-source applications out there, and it's easy to deploy and get set up for even the most basic of use cases. I dove head-first a few months ago into sensors, software integrations, and automation a few months ago, and there's been a lot to learn. Given that I had been running it in a container on TrueNAS for a long time, I finally decided to migrate it to a mini PC running Proxmox I have lying around.

The mini PC is the Ayaneo AM01, and is the first Proxmox host I configured. What started as an experiment in hypervisors has now turned into another enthusiast time sink, and I've been loving experimenting with it. Not only that, but I get the benefits of using Home Assistant OS too, with its automatic management of everything that I need. While I'm more than capable of using Docker and deploying my own add-ons, Home Assistant OS just works, and Proxmox enables me to do more, too.

Migrating Home Assistant to Home Assistant OS

The Ayaneo AM01 works perfectly for this