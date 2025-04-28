I reviewed the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus NAS around this time last year, and I noted that while the hardware was good, the software was lacking. A year later, the software is significantly improved, and the hardware is just as good. However, I've been experimenting with networking in recent months, and I decided that my next project would be to replace my ISP's router with an OPNsense router instead. I was weighing up my options in terms of hardware, and I remembered that the Ugreen NAS has two fairly beefy Ethernet ports on the back. I asked myself if it could work, and as it turns out, it can.

Admittedly, getting it working was a bit of a process. I first tried to run an OPNsense VM inside of UGOS, as one of the many updates that Ugreen rolled out included a full-fledged QEMU VM manager. I didn't really think of using it long-term, as it was just something I wanted to play with, but this proved problematic. While I could pass both of my Network Interface Cards (NICs) through to the VM, it struggled with communicating over PPPoE, which my ISP uses for authentication. At this stage, I decided to go all out and replace UGOS on the Ugreen NAS with Proxmox.

To cut a long story short, it worked. The Ugreen 4800DXP Plus NAS is now my home router, and it's been up and running for a couple of weeks. The story isn't quite as cut and dry, though. It wasn't as simple as installing OPNsense and running it; for example, how can I continue to use the drives in the Ugreen NAS? Why can't I run OPNsense without Proxmox? On top of that, I made some interesting discoveries about Ugreen's UGOS in the process.

Preparing the Ugreen DXP4800 Plus for Proxmox

Beware of the Watchdog

Ugreen is fairly open about allowing users to install their own operating systems on their Ugreen NAS devices, but it's not quite as simple as just booting a USB and installing whatever you want. For starters, there isn't a system image that you can flash to go back to UGOS if something goes wrong, and you need to get a specially-crafted boot image from Ugreen tailored to your serial number in order to restore it. That's why, before doing anything else, I backed up everything. That's not just my files on the 12TB of storage that I have in it, but also the SSD it boots off of as well. That way, I can restore the image to the SSD in the future if I ever need it.

To boot your own software, you'll need to disable Ugreen's Watchdog service in the BIOS. This is a service that requires the system to respond to the BIOS every three minutes, and if it doesn't, the system will restart. While this may seem like a shoddy attempt at DRM, it's actually quite clever. This service exists to ensure that the system hasn't crashed. No response in three minutes? Reboot the system so that everything is back to normal. There are actually efforts in the community dedicated towards getting the Watchdog service running on alternative operating systems, too, for this exact reason, with success being found in porting it to TrueNAS. Once I disabled it, I used Clonezilla to take an image of the SSD, and I just copied the important files I needed off the storage drives.

As for why I needed to use Proxmox in the first place, that's partially down to the hardware being used by Ugreen. It has two NICs: an Intel I226-V 2.5GbE and an Aquantia AQC113 10GbE. These are both high-quality NICs (much better than anything Realtek would put out, which are universally hated in the OPNsense and pfSense communities), but the one from Aquantia doesn't have a FreeBSD driver, which OPNsense runs on. In situations like these, virtualizing in Proxmox will solve that problem, and some people use Proxmox to virtualize OPNsense to benefit from better Linux drivers, anyway. Plus, virtualizing OPNsense can lead to better performance when using gigabit PPPoE connections, so it just made sense.

Installing Proxmox and OPNsense

A pretty uneventful process