I consume a lot of YouTube. My nighttime watching consists of history videos. Some of the best tutorials I’ve ever watched were buried inside YouTube playlists. Thirty-part explainers on Python, design thinking, creative writing, and photography, all nested neatly into a playlist I could queue up and binge.

But when I wanted to actually study the content, make notes, or review everything without distractions, I realized how limiting YouTube really was. There is no easy way to extract the content, structure it, and turn it into something readable offline. That's before I discovered an incredible GitHub project that lets you take a YouTube playlist and spit out a clean, formatted document that you can turn into an eBook, a PDF study guide, or even a blog post. It’s a simple Python-based tool, but what it enables Python-based tools is kind of magical. Here's how it works.

Getting it up and running

The tool is available on GitHub and runs using Python. Installation was straightforward. I cloned the repository to my Mac using Git, made sure I had Python 3 and pip installed, then created a virtual environment to keep things clean. From there, I installed the required packages with pip and added my Google API key to a simple .env file.

Running the app was as easy as typing a basic Python command, which is well documented on the tool's GitHub page. It prompted me to paste a YouTube playlist URL, and within seconds, I had a structured text file with the full list of videos, timestamps, and any available descriptions. It even handled longer playlists without any hiccups. As the app is self-hosted, the base code runs directly on your computer. However, you will need internet access to download the YouTube file and to connect to the Google Gemini API.

For users comfortable with a bit of terminal work, this is an easy weekend project. And because it’s open source, you can tweak the output format or add features if you know a little Python. The codebase is small and well-documented, which makes hacking it feel less intimidating.

The tool goes a step ahead by letting you choose the version of Gemini that is best suited for the task. For example, you can use Gemini Flash for a more straightforward transcription and output. Or, use Gemini 2.5 to perform deeper analysis. Additionally, you can tweak the output based on the writing style you prefer. Between balanced and detailed, and styles more suited for fiction, there's a lot of legroom here. I've found the educational style to be best suited for content that dives into deeper analysis.

Why this tool matters

