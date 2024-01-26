Key Takeaways On tvOS 17.4 beta 1, users can now join SharePlay sessions without needing individual Apple Music subscriptions.

A SharePlay session starts automatically when a user plays music on tvOS 17.4 beta 1, and participants can scan a QR code to join.

During these SharePlay sessions, all participants control the same music queue on a single Apple TV unit.

While the primary focus in the past few hours has been on the major changes introduced in iOS 17.4, a significant tvOS beta feature has gone unnoticed. We've just discovered that tvOS 17.4 beta 1 no longer requires SharePlay participants to pay for individual Apple Music subscriptions. Instead, as long as a paid subscriber starts the session, any smartphone user can join. The Cupertino firm first brought this feature to CarPlay with iOS 17, but it has now made its way to the Apple TV, too.

How SharePlaying music on tvOS 17.4 beta 1 works

When a user starts playing music on the latest beta version of tvOS 17, a SharePlay session automatically starts. Users can see the indicator towards the bottom right corner of the Now Playing screen, next to the Lyrics button. When clicking the SharePlay icon, it displays the list of participants, along with a QR code that iOS and Android users can scan. Notably, the notice highlights that an Apple Music subscription is not needed to join the session.

Additionally, users will see the name and profile photo of the person who has picked the song right above its album art. Expectedly, the host can remove any of the SharePlay guests if they're messing with the queue or their music taste is questionable.

This new feature doesn't surprise us, as only one device will be playing music at a time. Unlike remote SharePlay sessions, users won't be listening to separate streams on their own devices. Instead, they will all be controlling the same queue on a single Apple TV unit. By allowing anyone to experience Apple Music for free during SharePlay sessions, users who hadn't tried the service may like its catalog and features, such as Apple Music Sing and collaborative playlists. Consequently, they may decide to subscribe to continue using the platform after the SharePlay session concludes.