Black Friday introduced a bunch of new low prices at Amazon, and it looks like many of them are carrying through to Cyber Monday. This final major shopping holiday of the year always comes with a strong focus on TVs, and we've put together a huge collection of more than 55 TVs on sale for Cyber Monday.

Going beyond the long list of savings on screens, I verified Amazon's pricing through CamelCamelCamel to find 11 great TVs at a new low price. Most of these hit their lowest price during Black Friday, but most prices are holding firm for Cyber Monday. A word of warning: we've already seen some top TV deals go out of stock, so don't wait too long if you see something you like.

Top Cyber Monday TV deals

Confirmed lowest prices ever on Amazon

Samsung 'The Frame' 55-inch QLED 4K TV $978 $1498 Save $520 Samsung's 55-inch "The Frame" TV droped down to $978 for Black Friday, and the deal is holding fast for Cyber Monday. The previous low was right around $1,000. $978 at Amazon

Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV $1598 $1998 Save $400 The previous Amazon low on Samsung's 65-inch "The Frame" 4K QLED TV was $1,635, but it's down to $1,598 this weekend. The price started during Black Friday, but it looks to be holding out for Cyber Monday as long as stock lasts. $1598 at Amazon

Hisense Class U7 Series TV $900 $1500 Save $600 Amazon's previous low on the 75-inch Hisense Class U7 4K mini-LED TV was right around $1,000, but it's now down to $900. This price started during Black Friday and looks to be holding out through Cyber Monday. $900 at Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" QLED 4K TVs are among the best smart TVs around, especially if you're aiming for a modern mounted setup that can easily stream all of your favorite content. It even comes with the right mounting hardware. The anti-reflective matte finish cuts glare down to almost nothing, and the Quantum HDR tech gives the picture a truly gorgeous look. Both the 55- and 65-inch models are discounted to their lowest price ever at Amazon.

If you'd like to nab a massive 75-inch TV with unreal mini-LED panel for Cyber Monday, the Hisense Class U7 looks to be your most affordable option. It's down to $900 — a 40% discount — which is the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon. A Mini-LED screen doesn't usually match OLED when comparing color and contrast, but the improved brightness control thanks to local dimming zones, combined with rapid refresh rates and excellent HDR support, more than makes up for it.

The Hisense TV has a native 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI 2.1, Dolby IQ and Dolby Atmos for video and audio improvements, and built-in Alexa support. It's a huge TV with some very impressive specs, and it'll be great for regular TV and movies as well as gaming.

More TVs at their lowest price ever on Amazon

The three TVs listed above are outstanding deals on some of the best TVs around. But after verifying a bunch of prices at Amazon, there are a lot more TVs down to a new low for Cyber Monday.

