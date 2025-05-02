Many of the central settings, tools, and visual elements in Windows 11 have been redesigned and work differently from Windows 10. There’s a new taskbar, Settings app, features, Start menu, and more. Its default settings are fair, but there is always room for improvement, especially if you want to be more productive on Windows. I tweak various settings throughout the operating system to make it more productivity-oriented.

I’m constantly tweaking settings, but from cosmetic changes to power settings to notifications, it’s easy to miss features that can improve efficiency. I adjust these settings on Windows 11 first, so that the core is a more productive environment.

5 Reducing Visual Effects

It takes a load off your system resources