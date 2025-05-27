Dual-booting is fun and surprisingly easy. I have managed to dual-boot Linux and Windows on a fairly old PC and haven’t faced many issues. However, the experience is not always smooth. I often find that the two operating systems try to override each other. Sometimes, I do not get the option to boot into Linux, as Windows takes the liberty of starting up on its own. Other times, Linux does the same.

I have found that certain system-level adjustments can greatly improve stability and interoperability between the two. Although I use NixOS, the principles discussed here apply broadly to other Linux distributions.