Nearly 20 years after the original game released, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is finally here, and it's drop-dead gorgeous. If you have powerful enough PC hardware, that is. Leveraging Unreal Engine 5, Oblivion Remastered is very taxing on your hardware, and even if you have a high-end PC like I do, you'll still encounter stuttering and performance drops throughout the game.

Thankfully, a few simple tweaks have made my experience in Oblivion Remastered much better. Here they are.

6 Settings won't apply while you're in-game

Not a tweak, but an important note nonetheless