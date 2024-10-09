Windows 11 is a pretty complex operating system. We all know how to use it on the surface, but there are many layers of settings you probably didn't know you can change in Windows 11 using something called Group Policy Editor. This is a tool only available in Windows 11 Pro editions or higher, meaning Windows 11 Home users can't normally access it, and it can manage settings that are typically not available to users.

If you're new to this tool and you'd like to check out some of the things you can try in the Group Policy Editor, here are some of th ways it might improve your experience with Windows.

You can open the Group Policy Editor by opening the Windows search bar and typing gpedit.msc, and then pressing Enter.

10 Disable Microsoft Defender antivirus

You shouldn't do it, though

We would never recommend disabling the built-in Microsoft Defender antivirus, but if for some reason you really want it to stop running, the Group Policy Editor can do that. Here's how:

Using the navigation pane on the left, go to Computer configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Microsoft Defender Antivirus. On the main pane, double-click the option labeled Turn off Microsoft Defender Antivirus. Check the Enable checkbox near the top left corner, and click Apply, then OK.

After restarting your PC, you should see that Microsoft Defender is no longer functioning as normal. We highly recommend having another antivirus installed if you're going to do this.

It's risky, but it might be worth it

Big Windows 11 updates like version 24H2 usually have some safeguards in place for specific devices where apps or certain hardware may cause compatibility issues. This will prevent updates from being downloaded onto your system, and it's usually a good thing, but if you're feeling adventurous, you can remove the safeguards with Group Policy Editor.

Navigate to Computer configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Manage updates offered from WIndows Update. On the main section of the window, double-click Disable safeguards for Feature Updates. Set it to Enabled and click Apply, then OK.

You can now restart your PC to check if the update shows up. If it doesn't, keep in mind Microsoft rolls out updates gradually.

8 Disable USB drives (and others)

Don't let dangerous software into your PC

USB drives are generally pretty useful, but if a computer is used by a lot of people in a public space, disabling USB drives can help prevent viruses. Similarly, you can block DVDs and CDs. Here's how:

Navigate to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Removable Storage Access. On the main section of the window, double-click Removable disks: Deny read access. For CDs and DVDs, you'll want to select CD and DVD: Deny read access. Other options are also listed for different kinds of media. Set it to Enabled and click Apply, then OK.

This will prevent USB devices (and others) from being recognized by Windows, which could stop malicious files from being copied onto your machine.

7 Disable OneDrive

Stop the backups