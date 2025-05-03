Work remotely or want to access your home lab from anywhere securely? Unsurprisingly, Tailscale is the top recommendation for peer-to-peer VPN to juggle containerized servers and self-hosted apps back home. No one wants to take chances when sharing such resources with family, friends, or a small team. While Tailscale is amazing, Twingate lets you employ layers of user authentication and device verification to access resources from any location.

You can use Twingate to temper down the laissez-faire approach of others and station layers of authentication. I know that Twingate is a closed-source option compared to Tailscale, yet it offers features that can speed things up with finer controls. While I am an overzealous DIY enthusiast and a tinkerer, I sometimes favor convenience. So, I tried Twingate to implement a security layer for my home lab. Let me present a few reasons why Twingate might be the best alternative to Tailscale.

4 In the search for speed and performance

Your mileage may vary

Many users praise Tailscale's readiness to be fast, but I had a better experience with Twingate. After creating a network (or organization) name, as Twingate calls it, I created remote networks, added resources, and installed software connectors on different devices. The admin controls the structure and management of the different users and resources quite straightforwardly.

When using self-hosted apps and services remotely, Twingate offers speeds and performance slightly better than Tailscale. Of course, this could also be sheer luck or a good internet connection. However, considering several other factors that might have played a role, the experience of using services and apps on Twingate was visually easy to understand.

3 Relatively better view of recent activity

The devil is in the details