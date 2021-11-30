Twitch now supports watching streams with friends using Apple SharePlay

Apple SharePlay is a new feature on iOS and macOS that allows you to watch content with other people over FaceTime, like a system-level version of Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ or Instagram’s ‘Co-Watching’ feature. There aren’t many applications and services that work with SharePlay yet, but streaming platform Twitch announced today that SharePlay is now available in the Twitch iOS apps.

Twitch announced the new feature on its Twitter account today (via MacRumors), and new support articles explain how it works. Everyone in a FaceTime call needs to have the Twitch app installed, and must be logged in with a Twitch account. Once that’s done, and someone opens a Twitch stream, a prompt should appear to watch it with everyone on the call.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱 Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

The stream position will be synced across everyone’s devices, and each participant will be able to chat, follow, subscribe, and cheer with Bits from their own accounts. The maximum limit is 32 people, same as Apple’s upper limit on FaceTime calls.

The integration isn’t perfect yet, though. There’s no support for the Twitch Apple TV app right now, and people on a Mac also can’t join (even though macOS Monterey has SharePlay support). The functionality only works on iOS 15.1 or later, which is when Apple brought SharePlay to mobile devices. Also, anyone with a non-Apple device or computer can’t join, since SharePlay relies on Apple’s FaceTime platform.

For more information on SharePlay and how it works, check out our guide on using SharePlay. Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Pluto TV, Apple Music, and SoundCloud are some other services with SharePlay support.