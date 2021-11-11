Twitch is now available on the Nintendo Switch

Even though the Nintendo Switch has been out for almost five years now, there still aren’t many media services available on the platform. Hulu and YouTube are available for download, but Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, and countless other video and audio platforms are still inaccessible. Thankfully, one more video app has just arrived: the Twitch streaming platform.

“Twitch is now available on Nintendo Switch,” Twitch said in a blog post on Thursday. “Starting today, all the Twitch goodness you care about from gaming, to music, to exciting live esports — it’s all available on your Nintendo Switch. With millions of unique creators every day streaming everything under the sun, if it’s worth watching, it’s live on Twitch right now.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Twitch app is simply a player, like you get on smart TV platforms — you can’t broadcast games from your Switch with the app. However, you can sign into a Twitch account for access to followed channels, search for streamers, and watch VODs and clips. It works in both big screen or handheld mode, but in either mode, you have to use a smartphone to type messages in chat.

Even though there are many other services I would have preferred to have on my Switch before Twitch (Discord, please!), the app will be handy for anyone who doesn’t have a smart TV or other streaming device. It can also turn your Switch into a handy dedicated Twitch screen on your desk, especially with the Switch’s (admittedly flimsy) kickstand, if you don’t have any tablets or computer monitors.

You can download Twitch from the Nintendo eShop starting today for free. The new app joins other recent additions to the Switch, such as the controversial new Switch Online subscription tier with access to games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis.