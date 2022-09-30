Twitch tests Elevated Chat, a new way for members to be heard

When it comes to platforms like Twitch, creators and their audience are extremely important. That’s why it’s in a service’s best interest to cater to a creator by offering new features and ways to make money. For a limited time, Twitch is enabling Elevated Chat, giving audience members a new way to express themselves in chat.

Twitch was very specific about its new feature, letting people know on its support page that it is only available for a limited time and in a limited number of channels. So how does the feature work? Audience members in participating channels can make a one-time payment to elevate their message and differentiate it from the crowd. Audience members can choose from five different options, starting from $5 and going as high as $100. While multiple audience members can send an elevated chat, the messages will be put into a queue and displayed one at a time, giving each message its proper exposure.

If a channel has been selected to participate in the new test, there will be an elevated chat icon next to the Cheer icon. Once this is clicked, the payment options will pop up, letting users choose their level. Elevated Chats will stay highlighted in the chat for varying amounts of time, with the $5 option keeping it at the top of the chat for 30 seconds. While $10 will keep the chat elevated for one minute, and paying $25 will keep it elevated for one minute and 30 seconds. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this is the $100 option that will keep a message elevated for a grand total of two minutes and thirty seconds.

When an elevated message is pushed to a channel, the creator will see it in the activity feed, making it easier to spot. Since this is just a limited-time test, there will be two ways that the Elevated chats will be shown, one option will have it at the top, and another will have it at the bottom. As a final note, Elevated Chats will get a 70/30 split, with the creator taking the vast majority of the profit.

Source: Twitch