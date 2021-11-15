Twitter acquires Threader app in a bid to further improve its Blue subscription service

Twitter expanded its Blue subscription coverage to include the US and New Zealand last week. This premium service — priced at $2.99 per month — includes features like app theming, custom icons, ad-free articles, turning long threads into an easy-to-read page, and more. Threader is a freemium iOS and web app that also compiles Twitter threads into an article-like document. Twitter has just acquired this app in a bid to further improve its Blue subscription service.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Twitter has announced that it’s acquiring Threader today. This app has been available on iOS and the web, but it will be shutting down on December 15 — exactly a month away. Threader is still live on the App Store as of now, and users will be able to take full advantage of its service until the mentioned date. Twitter will be partially refunding annual plan subscribers when it cancels everyone’s subscriptions.

As for why Twitter is acquiring Threader, it’s because the company already offers a “Reader mode” feature as part of its Blue subscription. This feature pretty much replicates what Threader does. By acquiring Threader, Twitter will try to further improve the feature it currently offers behind a paywall. Threader states on its website:

Threader is now a part of Twitter! Since the beginning of this journey, we have always believed that Twitter hosts some of the best content on the Internet. Today, we’re closing the loop. We’re bringing the Threader experience to Twitter, making threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format. Check out our blog post here to learn more. As part of this acquisition, we’ll be shutting Threader down on December 15, 2021. But we’re not leaving you empty handed. We’ve recently built a similar reading experience at Twitter, which is now available as part of Twitter Blue. Through Twitter Blue, you’ll get access to features like Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience, and Bookmarks Folder, a feature requested by many of you, that lets you save and organize your favorite threads. Twitter Blue is also available on Android. We’re so stoked to turn Threader into a native experience on Twitter!

The app isn’t available on Android, but users of that platform can now take advantage of Reader mode by subscribing to Twitter Blue. If you want to continue using Threader in its current format (without Twitter Blue), you can do so until December 15.

