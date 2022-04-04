Twitter for Android will soon let you select text from tweets

Twitter remains many people’s favorite social media platform. Despite its recent evolution and addition of new features — including a paid Blue subscription — it still is not as bloated as other services, like Facebook. The app remains relatively simple and under control — a statement I wouldn’t make about some of Meta’s apps. In spite of Twitter supporting media sharing, text is the focal point of this platform. Ultimately, its original vision revolved around sharing a message without exceeding the limited character count. Considering text is an essential element, it should be important for Twitter to provide some basic features for it. For example, text selection has been available on the iOS client for a long time now. However, it continues to be absent on Android phones. The good news is that the company is working on brining it to Android users. There’s no estimated time of arrival (ETA), though.

Twitter for Android is finally working on the ability to select text on Tweet pic.twitter.com/xoqYwc7aeL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 2, 2022

As the code spelunker Jane Wong has shared on Twitter, the company is working to bring text selection to Android. This feature is already present for iPhone users, allowing them to select parts of (or full) tweets. This addition can come in handy when someone wants to copy a certain quote only. We still don’t know when the company will release it, though, as it’s still under development.

As a workaround until official release, Android 11 users with compatible phones can select text from a tweet by utilizing the built-in feature of the OS. It’s accessible through the multitasking/recent apps panel. While it’s not as convenient to use, it’s still an option for those who really need it.

Do you see yourself using the select text feature when it rolls out on Twitter for Android? Let us know in the comments section below.