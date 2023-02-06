Things are always changing at Twitter, and it now looks like the company is going to roll back a recent API change, giving bots with 'good content' free access. The roll back comes a week after the platform tweeted that it would begin charging for its API starting on February 9. Twitter owner Elon Musk stated that the free API was being 'abused badly' since there wasn't a verification or a cost associated with using it. He would later clarify that it would cost $100 a month for access and that this would cut down on 'bot scammers and opinion manipulators' on the website.

As you can imagine, with the announcement came complaints and Twitter erupted, with numerous accounts sharing their thoughts on the change. Many took the fight directly to Elon Musk, giving their opinion on how things could be handled better, with some also providing solutions to the bot issue on Twitter. Luckily, it looks like the users of Twitter have prevailed, as Elon Musk shared that he'd be rolling back the recent API change, giving bots free access. He clarified that Twitter will enable a free 'light, write-only API' for bots 'providing good content.' Unfortunately, details about what is classified as 'good content' wasn't shared.

Although Musk has announced changes, nothing has been set in stone and also further details about the process have not been shared. It's hard to say how the verification process will take place and what will be considered 'good content,' but hopefully we will hear more from the platform soon to gain more clarity from this situation. But per usual, we'll have to keep a look out for these changes, which will hopefully formally be announced soon.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)