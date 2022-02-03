Twitter’s new “Articles” feature may let you wrtite long-form posts

Brevity is the soul of Twitter, and this is made possible due to the platform’s famous character limit. But at times, users have felt the character limit to be a hindrance, preventing them from creating long-form content on the platform. While Twitter has tried to address this issue with continuous threads, it appears the company may soon be bringing a better way to share long-form posts.

According to frequent Twitter tipster and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on a new feature called Twitter Articles. Not much is known about the feature at this point, but it seems users will be able to write full articles on the platform without having to worry about the 280 character limit. From the screenshot shared by Manchun, it appears Twitter Articles may get its dedicated tab or section, much like Spaces and Explore tab, but it’s too early to tell at this point. It’ll be interesting to see whether Twitter Articles will have their own character or word limit.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

The “Articles” feature is still in development and hasn’t been rolled out to users yet. Twitter hasn’t officially commented anything about the feature either. It’s also entirely possible the feature may get scraped and never see the light of day.

Twitter has been testing a bunch of new features as of late. In a recent teardown of the Twitter app, we spotted evidence of a new feature called Flock. Twitter Flock will allow users to limit the visibility of their tweets to a small group of people, much like Instagram’s Close Friends feature. The service is also testing a new search bar in the Home tab and “Quote Tweet with reaction” videos on iOS.