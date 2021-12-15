Twitter rolls out automatic captions for videos

Twitter recently started testing a new Explore tab in India that adds a TikTok-style vertical feed. Now in an attempt to make the platform more accessible and inclusive, the company is rolling out automatic captions for videos.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter announced (via The Verge) that it’s adding support for automatic captions for videos. The feature will be available on Android, iOS, and the web. On Android and iOS, captions will be turned on by default on muted videos. Meanwhile, on the web, you’ll see a new “CC” button in the video player that will let you quickly turn on/off captions.

Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today. Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device’s accessibility settings

Web: use the “CC” button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

Auto captions will be available in over 30 languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and more. Captions will appear in the original language in which the video was uploaded. There’s no option to translate captions just yet. Moreover, the automatic captions will only work on newly uploaded videos. That means older videos won’t benefit from the new feature.

Voice tweets were the first product to gain support for auto captions. Then earlier this year, Twitter added live captions to Twitter Spaces, the company’s Clubhouse competitor.

Twitter has been testing a lot of things on its platform as of late, including a downvote button for tweets, a new Explore tab with TikTok-style scrolling feed, the ability to upload longer videos, and more. The company is also testing a new ad format that puts ads between tweet replies. Twitter is also recently set up a dedicated cryptocurrency team in an attempt to explore crypto, blockchains, and other emerging decentralized technologies.