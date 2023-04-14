A couple of months back, when Twitter upped its character count to 4,000, it was a huge deal. For years, user wondered how the company would approach changing its restrictive 280-character limit. And just like that, it went from one extreme to another. Now, it looks like Twitter is once again making changes, increasing the character count of a tweet to 10,000, while also adding bold and italic text formatting.

Of course, these changes don't come to all users, being an exclusive feature for Twitter Blue subscribers. While on the surface this change might seem like a minor one, news outlets like The Verge are reporting that this is a push to try and compete with Substack. Substack is an all-in-one publishing service that gives authors the ability to publish works and also be paid for it. Twitter's recent changes allow it to better compete with this service.

Recently, Twitter also introduced Subscriptions to its platform, giving creators in the United States a new way to offer exclusive content to paid subscribers. Going forward, subscriptions can be offered on the platform, starting at $2.99 per month and going as high as $9.99 per month. Twitter's requirements for the program are relatively low, only requiring three things: that the user have a minimum of 500 subscribers, be at least 18 years of age, and have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days.

With the new character limit and Subscriptions coming out within a day of each other, the platform could begin to evolve into something new. In order to further entice creators, Twitter owner Elon Musk has tweeted that the platform will not be taking a percentage of creators earnings in the first year. Of course, it's unknown just how much the company will take once that timeline has expired. But for now, Twitter Blue users will have access to more features, making the premium service a bit more alluring than it was a few months ago.