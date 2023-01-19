Twitter is finally allowing Android users to subscribe to Twitter Blue through the Android app, a month after it launched the option on iOS. Irrespective of the delay, Android users will have to pay the same $3 premium as iOS users for subscribing through the app, as the social media giant has elected to pass Google's Play Store commission on in-app purchases to the user.

While you can subscribe to Twitter Blue on the web for $8 per month or $84 per year with the new annual pricing option, you'll have to shell out $11 per month if you subscribe through the Android app. It's the same on the iOS app, as Apple also charges a 30 percent fee for all purchases made through an app or directly on the store.

Twitter Blue is also available in a few other regions, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. According to Twitter's support page for the service, it costs £11 in the U.K., $15 in Canada, $19 in Australia and New Zealand, and ¥1,380 in Japan if you subscribe through the mobile apps. The web version is significantly cheaper, coming at £8 in the U.K., $10 in Canada, $13 in Australia and New Zealand, and ¥980 in Japan.

For the fee, you get access to a couple of premium features, with the highlight being the blue verified badge. You also get the ability to edit tweets after they're posted and share longer, higher-quality videos in tweets. In addition, you get bookmark folders for quick access to bookmarked tweets, custom app icons, themes, custom navigation, and prioritized rankings in conversations. Other minor features include a thread reader and a Top Articles shortcut that gives you quick access to the most-shared articles in your network. If you'd like access to these features, we'd recommend subscribing through Twitter on the web to save some money.

Via: TechCrunch