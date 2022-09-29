Twitter Blue subscribers using Android now have access to podcasts in Spaces

It was about a month ago when Twitter rolled out its brand-new Spaces tab on its platform. Despite being available towards the tail-end of August, it was limited to a select group of users. While it was eventually made available to its Blue subscribers a couple of weeks later, it was again limited, this time to just iOS users. Now, the somewhat long wait is finally over, as the company has announced that it is making it available to Twitter Blue subscribers on Android.

While still in its infancy, the Twitter Spaces revamp attempts to make it into a full-fledged audio hub where users can enjoy different forms of audio entertainment, including podcasts. The original Spaces tab was created to allow hosts and co-hosts to have audio discussions with large audiences. There could be an unlimited number of members and it could even become a conversation space if the host allowed it. In August, Twitter changed this in order to accommodate its new podcast ambitions. The redesign offered personalized hubs with different content themes like music, sports, news, and other areas of interest. Furthermore, Twitter also added live and recorded audio content, while still managing to keep the original Spaces audio platform.

the redesigned Spaces Tab is now available to members on Android—be sure to update your app! https://t.co/sgFYYC1mYD — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 28, 2022

While it remains to be seen just how impactful the move to podcasts will be for Twitter, in its research, it found that nearly 45 percent of its US users listened to podcasts. Knowing this, it could become quite a popular space for the platform going forward. In addition to Spaces, Twitter Blue subscribers gain access to a number of different perks, like being able to upload higher resolution and longer videos, a bookmarks folder, ad-free articles, custom app icons, the ability to undo tweets, and more. Furthermore, Blue subscribers have access to experimental features found in its Labs section. Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month and the subscription is available in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

