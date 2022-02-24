Twitter Blue subscribers can now use custom app icons on Android

In our modern age and time, services are slowly adopting the subscription model. And that’s completely understandable, as the continuous development and maintenance of the platforms we use come at a cost. When a company offers both free and premium tiers of its service, paid subscribers usually unlock extra features and capabilities as an incentive to stick around. Twitter Blue launched last year, and it has slowly been adding new exclusive features to gain more subscribers and retain existing ones. However, plenty of these perks remain iOS-only for now — including themes and custom navigation. The company has been working on bringing some of them to Android, though. Starting today, Twitter Blue subscribers can finally use custom app icons on their Android phones. The feature had been exclusive to iPhone users since its launch.

if you’re on Android, the wait is over—you can now select from our custom app icons switch it up daily, weekly, monthly, or never! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Pk3I2mpyks — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 23, 2022

The company announced in a tweet that paying Android users can now select from the various custom app icons available in the settings. Apart form the original icon, Twitter offers seven additional ones that remain available all year round. Most of them are the same icon with a plain background featuring a certain color. In addition to that, Twitter Blue subscribers get seasonal icons that expire on specified dates. These icons usually reflect special events, annual celebrations, or a season of the year.

Is Twitter Blue worth it?

With some Twitter Blue features not being available on Android, it can be unfair for this platform’s users to pay the same fee as those on iOS. While $2.99/month is a low price tag that we wouldn’t think twice about when shopping elsewhere, the service is just not worth it. We understand that it’s still in its early stages and that more should be arriving in the future. However, the fact that paying this fee doesn’t even remove ads or sponsored posts from the app can be a deal breaker for many of us — including me. I’ve already canceled my subscription after using it for a couple of months — despite its low price. And some of my colleagues also agree that the exclusives aren’t tempting enough.

Are you a Twitter Blue subscriber? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.