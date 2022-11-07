After a hectic past few days at Twitter, the week closed with the company releasing an update for its app, making the new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription price official. Although the updated price was rolled out in the app's description, the features of the service never emerged. Now, it looks like the service will launch a bit later than expected, with it reportedly now going live after the midterm elections.

This news comes from an internal memo seen by The New York Times, According to the publication, the decision to delay its service was made a day after the recent update to the app. Apparently, there were concerns, both inside and outside the company, about the new verification service being used negatively during the midterm elections. For example, users posing as lawmakers, important political figures, or news outlets would be able to spread misinformation about the election. The company will reportedly now roll out the service on November 9.

The new Twitter Blue will allow subscribers to get a Verified blue mark, and the user will see fewer ads on the service. In addition, users will be able to post longer videos and get priority ranking for their content. This means that the verified user will get priority when it comes to replies, mentions, and search, elevating their content above others with the same name. According to the app's description, this will help prevent misinformation and suppress spam or bot messages. Once the new service is officially launched, it, unfortunately, won't be available on all platforms and in all regions.

The service will first be made available in iOS and will land in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and the UK. Although Twitter did not state anything beyond those initial regions, hopefully, they will expand it to more countries soon.

Source: The New York Times