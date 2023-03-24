It looks like more people around the world are going to get access to Twitter Blue. The company tweeted that the service is now available globally, giving users a chance to experience all the wonderful features of the subscription service. Unfortunately, the company has not shared where the service is expanding to, so you'll just have to check the app or webpage to see if your region is covered.

There are a vast number of benefits when it comes to Twitter Blue. Users have the ability to post longer and higher quality videos, with the ability to edit tweets. While these are fantastic benefits, perhaps one of the most important reasons that people are subscribing to the premium service is that with a confirmation using a phone number, users can obtain a blue verified check mark. While the check mark doesn't do anything, Twitter has long used the marker as a symbol to separate a standard user from one that has been verified. It's been a coveted "want" from users for quite some time, and with Blue, you can now buy your way to getting a blue check.

In addition to all of the above, users can also tweet long form posts, going up to 4,000 characters, and utilize a bookmark folder to save tweets. While not implemented at this point, the platform has also promised those subscribed that displayed ads will be reduced, and they will be given priority when it comes to search, mentions, and replies. For those in the US, you can subscribe for $8 per month, or go all in with an annual subscription that will save you $12 per year. If you're interested, you can check head to the Twitter website and select the Twitter Blue section. You can also perform the same action in the iOS app. Just be warned that you will pay more if subscribing from the app.

Source: Twitter Blue (Twitter)