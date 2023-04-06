Many have been waiting for Twitter Blue's 'Half ads' perk, and now that the feature has gone live, we're seeing that it isn't all that it's cracked up to be. While Twitter owner Elon Musk has previously touted that the feature will remove half the ads, the new perk description doesn't even seem to manage to reach the 50 percent mark, stating, "see approximately 50% fewer ads in the For You and Following timelines." If that wasn't enough of an issue, the reduction of ads only applies to the timelines and not other areas of the service, which means overall, there really isn't a 50 percent reduction in ads. But maybe to some, something is better than nothing.

The new details emerged on Twitter Blue's feature page, which gives in-depth descriptions about all the perks for the subscription service. Now, we've already mentioned how 'Half ads' will work, but there are other restrictions as well, which makes the perk even worse. According to the feature page, ad reduction won't apply to promoted content found outside the two main timelines, so you will still see the same number of ads on "promoted content elsewhere on Twitter, including but not limited to ads on profiles, ads in Tweet replies, promoted events in Explore, promoted trends, and promoted accounts to follow."

So as you can see, pretty much anywhere else on the platform is fair game for the company to stuff with ads, which kind of makes you wonder what the zero ads perk will look like when it rolls out sometime in the future. Of course, if you're still excited to get a reduction in ads, you'll need to subscribe to Twitter Blue and also have been verified by the service. If you have a blue check mark already, you'll be able to take advantage of this feature. If you have yet to submit account verification, you will need to do so before you can utilize this latest perk.

Twitter Blue is $8 per month and a little more if you're subscribing through an iOS or Android device. However, you can receive a small discount by subscribing to an annual plan, which will bill you for the year in one lump sum. With that said, what are your thoughts about this perk? Is Twitter Blue still worth the cost of admission?