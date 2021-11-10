Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand with ad-free articles and Top Articles

In June, Twitter launched a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue. Up until now, the service was only available in Australia and Canada. But that changes today, as Twitter is finally bringing its paid service to two more countries: the U.S. and New Zealand.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Twitter announced that Twitter Blue is now available in the U.S. and New Zealand across Android, iOS, and web. In the U.S., the monthly subscription costs $2.99, while in New Zealand, users will have to pay NZ$4.49.

With Twitter Blue, users gain access to many exclusive features and perks like the ability to undo tweets, Reader mode, Bookmark Folders, and so on. And as part of the new expansion, Twitter is adding a couple of new features.

The first is “Ad-free articles,” which, as the name suggests, offers a fast, ad-free reading experience when users visit select news sites from Twitter. Initially, Twitter has partnered up with over 300 news outlets, including The Washington Post, The Atlantic, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, and Insider. Twitter says it’s planning to add more ad-free content as it continues to “build more partnerships, with more publishers, in more markets.”

Articles from participating publishers shared on Twitter will have an “Ad-free with Twitter Blue” label on them. Ad-free articles are not available on Android at launch, and there’s no word on when that would change.

Another new feature is called Top Articles, and Twitter says it will offer a roundup of the most-shared articles in your network over the last 24 hours, making it easier to bring yourself up to speed with the latest trends and topics. The Top Articles feature is currently limited to Android and Web and will arrive on iOS very soon.

Finally, Twitter is also introducing Custom Navigation that allows users to customize the bottom navigation bar in the mobile app to their liking.

Twitter recently rolled out a new feature called Labs that gives Twitter Blue users early access to new features and experiments that Twitter is working on.