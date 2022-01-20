Twitter makes it easier to identify and block crypto bros with new NFT profile photos feature

Over the past few months, nearly every company on the planet has been searching for something to do with NFTs (non-fungible tokens), much like the initial blockchain craze from a few years ago. Twitter set up a dedicated team to work on NFT-related features back in November, and now the first one has arrived — the ability to set an NFT as a profile picture.

Twitter announced on Thursday that a new ‘NFT Profile Pictures’ feature was rolling out as an experimental option in the iOS application. It allows someone to select NFTs stored on certain third-party platforms as the account profile picture, which is displayed in the app as a hexagon instead of the usual circle shape — which conveniently makes it easier to tell who on Twitter is invested in cryptocurrency and/or NFTs, and block them.

gm! You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

The video shows off Coinbase Wallet, Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust, Argent, and Ledger Live as supported crypto wallets/platforms you can select NFTs from. Twitter is also only enabling the feature for Twitter Blue subscribers, so you have to pay to gain access. Of course, anyone (including people who don’t own the NFT) could also just save the NFT’s image and set it as their profile picture without Twitter Blue, which is probably why Twitter added the hexagon border as extra flair.

NFTs are intended to be unique digital items with ownership verified by a blockchain (in many cases, the Ethereum network). However, blockchains don’t actually store digital items, only the links to the files elsewhere — in essence, the NFT is more like a cashier’s receipt than actual ownership of anything. Even though this model isn’t decentralized at all, which is supposed to be the whole point, more companies than ever are looking to cash in on its popularity. There’s plenty of money to be made, despite the negative environmental impact and never–ending scams surrounding the technology.