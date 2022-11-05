A new update to Twitter for iOS now shows that Twitter Blue will cost $7.99 per month going forward and will include perks like seeing less ads.

After a long week of Twitter news and rumors, the company has updated its app this weekend, bringing with it a new price tag for its Twitter Blue subscription service. According to the new description found in the app after the update, the service will now cost $7.99 per month and will include access to the coveted blue Verified badge and some other upcoming features.

Although the description in the App Store has been changed to show off the new price, it doesn't look to be fully implemented as of yet. If you happen to check other sources for Twitter Blue, you will most likely see that pricing has not been refreshed on the Twitter website. Also, checking the updated iOS app will now only show a "Subscribe" button without a price. But, even trying to process a Twitter Blue subscription shows that cost for the service is still set at the old $4.99 price.

According to Esther Crawford, who is the Director of Product Management at Twitter, the company is currently "testing in real-time" and tweets that the features aren't quite live yet, with it all coming soon. As of now, it looks like things are still in transition.

But, by subscribing to the new Twitter Blue, in addition to the blue Verified badge, in the future, users will see fewer ads, gain access to longer video posts, and will have user priority when it comes to replies, mentions, and search queries. For the time being, the new Twitter Blue with its verification feature will only be available on the iOS app and in certain regions. So, if you live outside of Australia, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, or the UK, you will not be able to gain access to the new Twitter Blue.