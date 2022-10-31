It's been a long and tumultuous road, but Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter. According to reports by several news outlets, the deal was made official on Thursday night, with Musk taking swift action against several top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal Vijaya Gadde, releasing them from their positions. Now, it looks like more changes are to come, with Musk reportedly looking to charge users on the platform for a blue Verified badge.

The news was first reported by Casey Newton of Platformer, with Musk reportedly having plans to make Twitter's Verified feature part of its Twitter Blue premium subscription. This move would require numerous users that are currently verified to sign up for the service if they wanted to keep their status. Now, as more information about this change starts to roll in, it appears that Twitter could also raise the price of Twitter Blue to $19.99 per month. If this happens, this is quite a big difference compared to its recent price increase.

Once the new plan is active, those that are currently verified would be able to keep it for 90 days without paying for the new service. After that point, if they don't pay, users would be stripped of their Verified badge, having it removed from their accounts. Apparently, those working on the transition within the company were told to have the feature ready by November 7, or they would be let go. It's been less than a week, and Musk is already getting the ball rolling in some highly contentious ways. But these ideas have probably been a long time coming, considering that the purchase of Twitter was originally started towards the beginning of the year.

With all of these recent changes, some have already started contemplating moving to new platforms. If you're a current Twitter user, what are your thoughts on all the things that have occurred so far? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Platformer, The Verge