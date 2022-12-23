Twitter started rolling out a new view count feature yesterday that lets you easily see the exact view count for tweets. But that isn't the only new feature coming to the microblogging platform this week. Twitter has also updated the support page for its subscription service, highlighting two new changes available to subscribers.

According to the support page (via TechCrunch), Twitter's $8 per month subscription now also makes your tweets more visible on the platform. The change gives replies from Blue subscribers better visibility in conversations than those from non-Blue members. Sadly, the support page doesn't highlight how the feature works. It only states, "This feature prioritizes your replies on Tweets that you interact with."

In addition, subscribers now also have the option to upload videos up to 60 minutes long at 1080p resolution with a maximum 2GB file size. However, the increased limit is only available on the web version. Users uploading from an iOS or Android device will still be limited to 10-minute-long videos at 1080p resolution with a maximum file size of 512MB. Those who don't subscribe to the service can only upload videos up to 4 minutes in length on any platform.

Unlike YouTube, which doesn't automatically modify the quality of long videos, Twitter says it might change the resolution or lower the bitrate to suit the viewer's internet connection. In an FAQ section regarding longer video uploads, the company notes, "We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer's internet connection."

At the moment, it isn't clear if Twitter plans to monetize these long-form videos. We'll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Source: Twitter (1,2)

Via: TechCrunch