Twitter Blue is relaunching on Monday, and it will also have a new price if you're subscribing through the iOS app.

Twitter has finally shared that the relaunch of Twitter Blue is set to happen on December 12. While the "new" Twitter Blue will come priced just like before, coming in $7.99 per month, there will also be a new higher price tier specifically for those that subscribe to the service using the iOS app. Twitter will also introduce a few other changes as well.

According to the official Twitter account, iOS users will need to pay a little more if they are subscribing to the service using their phones, with the cost coming in at $11 per month. This change is undoubtedly a response to the mandatory 30 percent fee that Apple charges for any purchases made through an app or directly from the App Store. Of course, those that want to pay less can always subscribe using the Twitter website.

With the new Twitter Blue, you'll get all the same perks as before, except this time, Twitter will check accounts first before it issues the blue verified badge. In order to keep things in order, Twitter has warned that if a user changes their handle, display name, or profile photo, they will lose the blue verified badge temporarily and that the account will need to get verified again by the service before regaining the badge.

Twitter will also make changes on Monday, replacing the "official" label it started using for some businesses. Going forward, companies that are verified on the platform will have a gold badge. Furthermore, government and "multilateral accounts" will receive a gray badge when verified. These changes and the new parameters set for the blue verified badge should alleviate previous issues with imposters on the platform.

A lot has changed at Twitter in a little over a month with Elon Musk at the helm. It is unclear whether the company will change for the better, but it looks like things might be headed in the right direction.

