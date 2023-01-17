Twitter and its users have been on a wild ride for the past few months, with changes behind the scenes to personnel, features that have been removed or enhanced, and many different types of rules that have been introduced and, more recently, enforced. While many users have sworn off the platform and moved to other options, many still choose to remain, dealing with what comes next.

One of those "next things" arrived last week, breaking major third-party Twitter clients, leaving both users and companies confused as to why. Now, after being silent for nearly a week, Twitter has shed a small beam of light on the subject, tweeting that it had begun enforcing its long-standing API rules, stating that as the reason for why some apps have stopped working.

With the tweet, came an avalanche of feedback from the Twitter community and as you might expect, some responses were quite angry, while some were more straight to the point, asking for more clarity by trying to understand "which rules?" While this information is fresh, The Information reported about this some days ago, sharing that it had seen internal messages that showed that these actions by Twitter were intentional.

Unfortunately, it's uncertain as to how this problem will be resolved, or if Twitter will speak more about in the future. This is an issue that is not affecting all third-party Twitter clients at this time. So if you are personally having problems with a third-party client, you can always stick it out to see what happens, or you might eventually be forced to move to another developer's project. As of now, only time will tell.

Source: Twitter Dev (Twitter)