Twitter Blue officially relaunched a little over a week ago, ushering in a new era of blue checkmarks to the platform. But over the past ten days, Twitter has been slowly integrating new features, giving business, government agencies and other entities on the platform a way to differentiate itself with new visual identifiers. Luckily, the team at Twitter has released details about the new checkmarks and labels, giving us a clearer look at the types of accounts that are on the platform.

Blue checkmark

The most familiar checkmark that we see on the platform is also the most confusing. Currently, there are two types of accounts with blue checkmarks. The first are accounts that were previously authenticated by the company and received a blue checkmark, while the second are accounts that paid have paid for the new Twitter Blue.

Gold checkmark

The gold checkmark is used for official business accounts that are in the Twitter Blue for Business program. Currently, this program is in pilot and only select businesses that have been invited are allowed to participate. In addition to a gold checkmark, these accounts will also have square profile images that differentiate it from the traditional circular ones.

Grey checkmark

The grey checkmark will be used for "a government institution or official, or a multilateral organization". This will include national and local crisis response services, public safety, law enforcement, regulatory agencies, and more. In addition to the checkmarks, Twitter will also have labels for a variety of different entities on the platform. The purpose of these labels is to provide additional context to the accounts, like if it has country affiliation, government affiliation, or other affiliations.

There will also be additional icons for these accounts to help users easily distinguish these types of accounts. There will also be labels for accounts that are run by bots, and it will also introduce professional labels which users can self designate. Overall, there are a lot of changes on the platform, which can be a lot to handle. Thankfully, Twitter is being more open about what's going on and sharing these details for those curious.

Source: Twitter