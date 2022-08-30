Twitter Circle launches globally for Android, iOS, and the web

It’s been a little over a year since we first heard about Twitter’s plans to create a more intimate experience with Trusted Friends. Since then, the feature has evolved into Twitter Circle, which was in beta up until now. Twitter has finally made it available to all, giving users a new way to communicate with friends, family, and followers.

The intention of Twitter Circle is to create a more intimate experience and allow users to build better connections with those on Twitter. To start a circle, users will begin to author a tweet like normal. But, instead of making the tweet public, there will be an option to send it to your Circle. You can create a Circle by inviting anyone you want on Twitter, it does not require them to follow you, and you do not have to follow them. You can invite up to 150 people into one circle, and this is important because, as of now, each user is limited to just one Circle. Inside the Circle, whatever you tweet will remain private. This also applies to any responses or reactions that are received. Although tweets inside a Circle can’t be shared or retweeted, there is the possibility that a screenshot can still be taken.

Despite being an intimate space, users in a Circle will not be able to see how has joined. This list will only be available to the creator of the Circle. Furthermore, the creator will have the ability to add and remove users at any point, and those removed will not be notified. Also, as of now, there isn’t really a great way to leave a Twitter Circle once you join. Twitter is suggesting one of three options, all of which are quite frankly, bad. For now, if you want to leave a Twitter Circle, you will have to unfollow, mute, or block the person that invited you. Now, you can see where this might cause a problem. But once any of the previous actions are processed, you will either be removed from the Circle, or you will no longer see the communication happening within the Circle. If you want to continue communication with that person, you will most likely want to either unblock, unmute, or follow them back. With that said, Twitter Circle is now available to those using Android, iOS, and the web.

Source: Twitter