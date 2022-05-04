Twitter’s new Circle feature lets you limit your tweets to a select audience

In July last year, Twitter shared gave us a sneak peek at an in-development feature called Trusted Friends that aimed to give users greater control over who can see and react to their tweets. After spending nearly a year in development, the feature is finally going live, albeit with a new name: Twitter Circle.

Twitter on Tuesday announced the beta testing of Twitter Circle. The feature allows users to limit the reach and visibility of their tweets to a small group of close friends. This will come in handy in situations when you want to share something personal without drawing public attention. You can add up to 150 people to your Twitter Circle and edit the list anytime. Twitter says people won’t know when you add or remove them from your Circle.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked. We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

When you share a Tweet to a Circle, it won’t be visible to people outside your Circle. Circle members can like and reply to your tweet, but they can’t retweet. However, nothing prevents them from taking a screenshot of the tweet and re-sharing it.

You choose who’s in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you’ve added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle.

Twitter Circle is a lot like Instagram’s close friends, which lets you share Stories with only the people you have added to your close friend list.

Twitter says the Circle feature is in the testing phase. For now, only select users can create Twitter Circle tweets. There’s no word on when the feature will be available to everyone.