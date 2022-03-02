Twitter is rolling out Community creation and testing 1080p video uploads

Twitter started as a very basic social media platform for sharing ideas and news through no more than 140 characters. The service started to evolve slowly, bringing new features and increasing the character limit in the process. Lately, the company has been introducing plenty of new changes — some of which are exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers. For example, Labs is a new section that is exclusive to paying users, where the company tests beta features. The latest addition to Labs is support for 1080p video upload on the desktop website. Paying mobile users will possibly get access to this addition at a later date. Apart from that, Twitter is rolling out Community creation to all users — paying or otherwise. Prior to this, those interested in creating a Community had to fill and submit a form to the company.

Community creation

We have discovered a new plus (+) icon in the Communities tab — both on mobile and desktop. This button allows users to create a new Community by providing a name and an optional purpose. It’s still unclear if this is a regional rollout or a global one. We’ve been able to spot this change in several countries across different platforms, though. This eliminates the need to submit a request to Twitter and wait for approval.

Those who have received this feature via this server-side rollout will see a new banner mentioning that the wait is over. For the unfamiliar, a Community is similar to a Facebook Group. When a user joins one, they can tweet to other members of the same Community. Interestingly, these tweets don’t appear on a user’s profile/timeline. They’re simply exclusive to the Community they’ve been posted to.

1080p video uploads

#Twitter is working to bring the ability to upload 1080p videos to the desktop site as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/IEDOHP9uoQ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 1, 2022

this video upload is 1080p 60fps (yay, this is finally supported 🎉) pic.twitter.com/Mph5mX8Tm0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 1, 2022

In the latest Labs experiment, Twitter is testing the ability to upload 1080p videos from the desktop website. For now, this feature is exclusive to Blue subscribers. So if you’re a free user, you’re out of luck for the time being. It’s unclear if the company will eventually release it to non-Blue users, and it’s hard to make a guess regarding the matter. However, it’s almost guaranteed that paying mobile users will get access to it down the road — as there are traces of the feature in the mobile app.

