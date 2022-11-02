Over the past few days, a lot of news about Twitter has been circulated online. So far, we've heard about Musk taking over the company as "Chief Twit" and rapidly making changes to the company's staff and its products. Perhaps the most dramatic change that was reported was the $19.99 price hike for Twitter Blue, which was later bumped down to $8. For the most part, nothing seems set in stone yet, with a majority of what's going on just being mentioned in tweets. But new information is slowly coming from the inside, and it looks like things might not be all bad.

According to Casey Newton of Platformer, it looks like Twitter is internally discussing plans to make editing tweets available to all without the need for its Twitter Blue subscription tier. Currently, this service costs $4.99, and as mentioned before, it could go up to $8. Furthermore, the outlet also reports that there could be a $99 plan for Twitter Blue, which, if you're doing the math, would come out to $8.25 per month.

This price falls pretty much in line with Musk's quote of charging $8 per month for the service, which could indicate that he was talking about an annual plan when he first tweeted about the new pricing of Twitter Blue. Of course, this is just speculation at this point since none of this has been officially announced. While of this is certainly interesting, as mentioned before, nothing is set in stone.

By the looks of it, things are changing day by day. But, if editing tweets is made available to everyone without a charge, folks on the platform would probably have one less thing to complain about. For the most part, there seems to be a lot of concern about the impending changes, but until all the details are laid out, we will just have to wait and see.

Source: Platformer, Casey Newton (Twitter)