Although its last redesign occurred fairly recently, Twitter is now debuting new icons that will be rolling out to web, iOS, and Android users.

Twitter has gone through a number of changes over the years, with its last visual redesign coming in August 2021. Shortly after the launch, the company also introduced new icons, giving the platform a cleaner and more refined look. Today, it is once again evolving its style, and its new icons look just tad different from the last, but offer a very subtle refinement. You can see the subtle difference in the image below. The top row shows what the icons looked like prior to the update, and the bottom row shows what they should look like now.

In its tweet thread, Twitter shared this about its most recent change:

"The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible."

Now, you can interpret this how you want, but for the most part, a lot of the icons look to have a bolder set of lines and almost look bubbly in appearance. While speaking with The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo stated that the update will be rolling out to the web version of Twitter, along with iOS and Android. While there wasn't a specific rollout schedule, you should eventually get it, as long as you are keeping things up to date.

Although this new update might not seem like the most meaningful, Twitter has been working on other features to its platform that gives users real value. The most recent being a new way to control mentions, giving users more control on how people can interact with them. Furthermore, after years of asking for it, users finally got their edit button, albeit, it is currently only for those that pay for the platform's premium service, Twitter Blue.

Have you seen the new icons pop up? If so, what are your thoughts on them?

Source: Twitter Design (Twitter)