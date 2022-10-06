Twitter now lets you attach different media types to a single tweet

Twitter has been actively developing its platform lately. What used to be a basic social media for expressing random ideas in a short format is now evolving into a rich and diverse stage. For example, users now get to send voice messages, start audio spaces, create their own newsletters, and more. Through Twitter Blue, those paying a monthly fee get access to some new features. However, the company is still introducing fresh offerings for free users, too. In its latest update, Twitter is now allowing users to include several media kinds in one tweet. Prior to this change, Twitter had been limiting users to a single media format.

Twitter media unleashed: GIFs, photos, and videos in one tweet

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

Through its Support account, Twitter has announced that it’s removing the aforementioned media limitation. Those using the iOS or Android app will now get to attach GIFs (pronounced as JIF, by the way), still photos, and videos to the same tweet. This change is a very welcome one — as Twitter users now get to better express themselves through diverse media kinds. Fortunately for everyone, the new addition is rolling out to all users and requires no Blue subscription.

Considering that this is a server-side rollout, there’s seemingly nothing you can do to force the feature to show up. Making sure that your app is up to date is a good start. Personally, I had to force-quit the app once to trigger this change. To try it out, tap the photo icon in the composer — as you would usually do — and select the different media you want to upload to Twitter.

