It's not just you Twitter is down, and it's not a good sign. As to what's wrong, that's unknown at the time, but it looks like people started having issues around 11:30 am ET, and it's still continuing as of this report. While you can head to Twitter, you'll be greeted with an error message that references an API issue.

The issue has been confirmed with a number of colleagues as well as checking Downdetector.com. According to the website, it looks like many are having the same issue, with thousands of comments about the situation. And it's not isolated to just the website, as it looks like the app is also having problems as well, along with a server connection. If you're using a browser, you might see an error message similar to the one above if you navigate to the Twitter website.

While services go down at some point, and issues get reported, this one is a bit more unique, considering the length of time the service has been down. Of course, we'd reach out the Twitter, but the company no longer has a proper PR team in place to handle these situations since Elon Musk took over some months ago. Although the company has terminated a number of employees over the months, it has also been building new things to add to the platform in an attempt to make it a better space.

Some notable additions or features come in Twitter Blue, giving users the ability to author long-form tweets, upload longer and higher quality videos, and also get verified on the platform with a blue check. In addition to the enhancements, the platform has also done away with some features, like changing its developer agreement that effectively killed third-party clients, changed access to its API, then changed it again. For the most part, things are always changing, and it's unclear what the future holds, and while some have jumped ship, others remain to ride it out. We'll be sure to update this post when the service comes back on.