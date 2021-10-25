Twitter working on expanding the downvote button to the web

Back in July, Twitter announced plans to pilot a new change that would allow users to downvote tweet replies. At the time, Twitter said it was only testing the feature on iOS. But that seems to be changing now as Twitter is reportedly planning to expand the feature to more users.

According to prolific reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twiter is working on expanding the downvote button to the web.

Twitter is working on Downvote button for web after testing it for iOS pic.twitter.com/jd0V8sAsjK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 21, 2021

In fact, some Twitter users on the web are already seeing the downvote button appear on tweet replies.

Twitter starts testing downvoting on replies. Got this option for a few tweets today. pic.twitter.com/ciVXuHAcqu — Ketan Pratap (@pratapketan) October 19, 2021

The change hasn’t rolled out widely and seems to be limited to select users. The downvote button only appears on replies and not on the tweet itself. It appears just beside the like button, as you can see in the screenshots attached below.

As Twitter previously detailed, downvotes aren’t public and remain visible only to you. Twitter also maintains that the downvote button isn’t a dislike button and that votes won’t change the order of replies. Twitter hasn’t officially announced when it plans to roll out the downvote button to everyone. As of now, the test remains limited to iOS and the web version of Twitter.

Aside from the downvote button, Twitter is also experimenting with a new ad format. The company recently announced that it would soon start displaying ads between tweet replies to some users.

Twitter is also testing a new change that will make it easier for users to discover more Spaces. Another feature that Twitter is internally working on is Voice Transformer that will reportedly allow speakers to add various effects — Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, etc. — to their voices in live Spaces.