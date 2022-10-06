Twitter is rolling out its Edit button to Blue users in the U.S.

For the longest time, Twitter had been resisting implementing an option to edit tweets. While the company has always been aware of its users’ request, it simply had no plans to comply. But people change, and so do big corporations. Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it’s working on introducing an Edit button. The project finally came to fruition a few days ago — when it started the gradual rollout. Initially, the company released it to some paying Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Twitter stated at the time that the U.S. would follow in the future. The good news is that the future has arrived. The bad news is that you still need to pay $4.99 per month to get your hands on this feature.

I just want to make sure we’re all on the same page that 30fps is the best frame rate (this is an edited tweet. You’re welcome) — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 5, 2022

As you can see in the embedded tweet above, some Blue users in the U.S. are now able to edit their tweets. In a statement to The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the Edit button is indeed now rolling out in the United States. For the unfamiliar, paying users only get 30 minutes to edit their live tweets. Expectedly, the audience can see a full history of a tweaked post for transparency reasons.

The Edit button on Twitter is a handy addition for those who don’t want to delete and re-post a flawed tweet. It’s especially useful if a user detects a typo or error after the content starts gaining traction. In this case, deleting and tweeting again would be an inconvenience. Whether the company eventually expands it to free users globally or not is yet to be seen.

