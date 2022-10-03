Twitter Blue subscribers can now starting editing tweets

After years and years of asking for it, Twitter has finally made editing tweets a reality. The feature is now rolling out to those in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The platforms’s paid membership service, Twitter Blue, will be required to gain access to the feature.

For the longest time, it was just speculation, but Twitter finally confirmed that it was working on a edit feature towards the beginning of the year. The firm would begin internal testing, and just last week would begin show off the feature publicly for the very first time. Now, the Edit Tweet feature is live to Twitter Blue subscribers that are in supported regions. While Twitter doesn’t explain a whole lot in its tweet, the firm has rolled out posts on its blog explaining how the feature will work. The Edit Tweet feature will allow a user to fix typos, hashtags, and other things within a 30 minute period after a tweet gets published. Once a tweet has been edited, the tweet will have visual cues like an icon, timestamp, and label to show users that the tweet has been modified.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As mentioned before, the feature will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers. If unfamiliar, Twitter Blue is a subscription service that allows members to access advanced features. While there are lots of different perks, the premium subscription grants access to custom app icons, the ability to undo tweets, bookmark folders, ad-free articles, and more. Subscribers also gain access to experimental features that are part of Twitter Labs. Although the features change, currently, the company is offering longer and higher-quality video uploads, NFT profile pictures, Edit Tweets, and access to its revamped Spaces Tab.

If interested in editing your tweets, you can subscribe to Twitter Blue. The service costs $4.99 per month and currently, the Edit Tweet feature is available to those in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Twitter did state that the feature would be rolling out to those in the United States but did not give a timeline of when this would happen.

Source: Twitter