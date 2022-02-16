Twitter expands Safety Mode beta to more users in English-speaking countries

Last year, Twitter announced Safety Mode — a feature that aims to shield users from potential spam and abuse on the platform. It’s an auto-moderation tool that detects insults, repetitive mentions, and other indicators that point at potentially unwanted interactions. The beta feature had been getting tested with a handful of users, but the company has finally started expanding it to more people. Twitter states that now almost half of the users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand will get access to this feature.

Remember when we began testing a new feature called Safety Mode? After months of feedback from beta users, we’re excited to expand this to some of you in several new English-speaking markets to gain more feedback and insights. https://t.co/8TM7S5Zfuj pic.twitter.com/AqVOUwyNQv — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 15, 2022

Safety Mode blocks or mutes accounts that are potentially abusive or spammy for 7 days. This helps isolate targeted users for a limited time in an automatic manner. The feature gives users the option to manually approve the block list of suggested accounts — in case the algorithm mistakenly marks a certain reply as harmful. In a statement to The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson mentioned:

Safety Mode was previously available to approximately 750 beta users, but it will be expanding to ~50 percent of people in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we’ve learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions. For this reason, our technology will now proactively identify potentially harmful or uninvited replies, and prompt people in the beta to consider enabling Safety Mode. This update further reduces the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.

If a user receives a harmful reply, Twitter will suggest that they turn on Safety Mode to protect themselves from trolls and harassers in the digital space. This prompt will highlight the feature to make it apparent for those who are unaware of its existence. For the time being, there’s no telling when and if the feature will expand to more regions. Considering it is language-dependent, it could take the company a while to figure out how to make it accurate for languages other than English.

