Twitter is FINALLY working on an edit button

Twitter is a platform we all know and love, but it’s not without its flaws. While the company has attempted to monetize the platform further through the introduction of a subscription service dubbed “Twitter Blue“, there aren’t a lot of actually useful features that it currently adds. It gives you advertisement-free articles on supported sites, bookmark folders, custom app icons and themes, and a few other bits and pieces too. Now, though, Twitter has finally confirmed that it’s working on an edit button, and it will be available for Twitter Blue Labs users in the coming months.

The company hasn’t explained how the feature will work yet, but it’s clear that you’ll finally be able to modify live tweets. The next best thing currently available is the company’s “Undo Send” button, which as the name suggests, lets you untweet a tweet right after sending it. It’s basically a shortcut to delete a tweet, yet it’s a Twitter Blue exclusive for whatever reason.

Given that we don’t know how the feature will work yet, we also don’t know what steps Twitter is taking to ensure that it isn’t abused. Imagine a tweet gets popular with a lot of retweets and likes, only to be edited and made into something hateful? That would obviously cause a ton of issues, and I can’t imagine that Twitter isn’t aware of the ramifications of a poorly-implemented edit button.

As a result, we’ll be waiting to see what exactly the company does with the edit button, as all that’s really been confirmed is that it’s being worked on. The company hasn’t even shown what happens after you press the “Edit Tweet” button, which would suggest that a lot is currently up in the air about how it will be implemented.

Twitter says that the feature will be tested “in the coming months”, but that may mean a small segment of Twitter Blue users will actually get to use it right away. Nevertheless, I know I can’t wait to finally be able to salvage my tweets when I accidentally tweet a typo.