Twitter debuted the platform’s first-ever edited tweet

It feels like for ages that Twitter users have been asking for a way to edit tweets. While there were plenty of rumors and inside reports, the edit button has yet to surface in an official capacity. It wasn’t until April of this year that we finally got confirmation that the company was working on it, giving users hope that it would arrive soon. Well, the time could finally be near, as the Twitter Blue account just tweeted the platform’s first-ever edited tweet.

Although this is exciting, it doesn’t really give us any answers about when the feature will come. But it does give us a good idea of how the feature will work in a live scenario. We have reported in the past how Twitter will implement multiple visual cues to show users when a tweet has been edited. We can see in the tweet there is a “last edited” message showing. The message indicates when a user last edited a tweet with a date and time. By clicking on the message, users can get more details and see how the tweet was edited.

hello this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Twitter has already stated that when the feature goes live, it will be exclusive f0r Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue is a premium subscription service that gives users access to additional perks like custom app icons, the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles, bookmark folders, and more. Blue subscribers also gain access to the Labs section, offering experimental features that can change from time to time. Recently, Twitter has been expanding its audio offerings through Labs, debuting a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and other audio content.

The firm has even started to double down on videos on its platform, revamping its content and mimicking TikTok with an immersive and fullscreen viewing experience. Naturally, there’s no telling how any of these additions will do in the long run, but it’s good to see the platform doing as much as it can to keep things fresh. If interested in Twitter Blue, the service costs $4.99 per month, and it is available in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

Source: Twitter